Fire officials rescue dog who fell through thin ice on Milwaukee River

MEQUON — Mequon fire officials rescued a dog who got a little too brave on the thin ice on the Milwaukee River on Thursday, Jan. 24.

Shared on the Mequon Fire Department’s Facebook page, photos show the fluffy black and white pup struggling to make it back to shore after falling into the river.

Attached to a rope, an official with the Mequon Fire Department crawled toward the dog in distress and was able to help it to safety.

“Even though it has been cold and is getting colder, always be cautious on and around ice and only travel out on ice if you are 100% of its thickness,” the fire department said in the post.

Great work!