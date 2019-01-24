Giannis Antetokounmpo named starter, team captain for NBA All-Star game

Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in SE Wisconsin
Posted 6:21 pm, January 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:30PM, January 24, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has been selected a starter and team captain for the NBA All-Star game in 2019!

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers was also named a captains for this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

OAKLAND, CA – DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on from the bench after he was hurt against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of their NBA Basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 25, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

James and Antetokounmpo were the leading vote-getters from each conference, making them the players who will choose who plays on which team for the Feb. 17 matchup at Charlotte.

They will draft their teams on Feb. 7. As the leading overall vote-getter, James will have the first pick — just as he did last year, when the captain’s-choice format was used for the All-Star rosters for the first time.

James extended his NBA record by being chosen as a starter for the 15th straight time. Antetokounmpo is now a three-time All-Star.

The starting guards from the East are Boston’s Kyrie Irving and Charlotte’s Kemba Walker — who’ll get to start on his home floor. The East frontcourt picks were Antetokounmpo, Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid. From the West, Stephen Curry and reigning NBA MVP James Harden were the picks at guard, with James, Golden State’s Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City’s Paul George getting the frontcourt spots.

CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 01: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after a shot against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on November 1, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

George won a tiebreaker over New Orleans’ Anthony Davis for the final West frontcourt starting spot.

Reserves will be announced Jan. 31. From there, James and Antetokounmpo will choose the rest of their 12-man rosters, with conference affiliations irrelevant.

All-Star starters are chosen by a combination of voting from fans, media and NBA players. Among the notable snubs based on fan voting: Dallas rookie Luka Doncic, who was second in the West frontcourt voting; Minnesota’s Derrick Rose, who outpolled Harden for the No. 2 spot in the West guard voting; and Miami guard Dwyane Wade, who fans voted second among East guards in his 16th and final NBA season.