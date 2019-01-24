× Jonathan Pogreba pleads not guilty to felony bail jumping charges

WAUKESHA — A man who spent more than two weeks on the run after a domestic violence incident in the Town of Eagle was in court on Thursday, Jan. 24.

Jonathan Pogreba entered a not guilty plea to felony bail jumping charges filed in November, and charges filed in June following a domestic violence incident in Eagle.

Two counts of felony bail jumping were filed Nov. 9, after Pogreba was accused of having contact with his estranged wife. Another count of felony bail jumping was filed on Nov. 30, after prosecutors said Pogreba skipped a court hearing in the June case on Nov. 12. He was released on $150,000 bond in the June case — posted on Oct. 29. A bench warrant was issued for Pogreba after he failed to appear in court. He was on the run until Dec. 11, when he was arrested in Mukwonago.

Pogreba is working to modify the terms of his bail so he can have contact with his wife.