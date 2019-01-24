× Lolita Whitehead sentenced to 6 days in HOC, then given credit for 6 days served

MILWAUKEE — Lolita Whitehead was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 24 on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer — a charge which she pleaded guilty to in October 2018. The court sentenced Whitehead to six days in the House of Correction — and then gave her credit for six days served.

Whitehead was charged in connection with the shooting death of David McKay on Thursday, June 23, 2018. Stevenson was found behind his home near 67th and Stevenson in Milwaukee. Whitehead originally faced a felony count of harboring or aiding a felon — for allegedly driving co-defendant Garry Stewart around and then away from the scene of the crime. But that was lowered to the obstruction charge in a plea deal.

Stewart faced the following charges in connection with this case:

First-degree reckless homicide – party to a crime, habitual criminality repeater, use of a dangerous weapon

Armed robbery – party to a crime, habitual criminality repeater

Possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual criminality repeater