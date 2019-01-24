× Man accused of threatening to kill ‘as many girls as I see’ formally charged

PROVO, Utah — A felony charge has been filed against a man accused of threatening to kill “as many girls as I see” in a public place.

Christopher Wayne Cleary, 27, faces a second-degree felony charge of threatening terrorism in connection with a threat he’s accused of posting on Facebook.

“All I wanted was a girlfriend, not 1000 not a bunch of hoes not money none of that. All I wanted was to be loved, yet no one cares about me I’m 27 years old and I’ve never had a girlfriend before and I’m still a virgin, this is why I’m planning on shooting up a public place soon and being the next mass shooter cause I’m ready to die and all the girls the turned me down is going to make it right by killing as many girls as I see,” Cleary wrote in a Facebook post, according to Provo Police.

On Saturday, police in Colorado contacted the Provo Police Department about Cleary, who is on probation in Colorado.

Officers, with the help of the FBI, tracked Cleary to a McDonald’s restaurant in southern Provo that day.

A probable cause statement indicates Cleary admitted to making the statement on Facebook after he had been read his Miranda rights, “but claimed to be upset and not thinking clearly when he did so.”

Investigators were particularly concerned because of the timing of the alleged threats. Cleary was arrested on the same day that women’s marches were held in Provo, Salt Lake City and other cities throughout the nation.

Officials with a probation office in Colorado told Provo Police that Cleary was on probation for stalking and threatening women.

Cleary is scheduled for his first court appearance in Provo on Thursday afternoon.