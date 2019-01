MILWAUKEE — Due to the extreme cold and dangerous weather conditions, there will be no school for Milwaukee Public Schools on Friday, Jan. 25.

Central staff, school principals and assistant principals should still report.

The closure includes all after-school activities.

