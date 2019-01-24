Milwaukee’s Five O’Clock Steakhouse ranked Wisconsin’s best steakhouse

MILWAUKEE — You’ll find steakhouses all across the State of Wisconsin, but one ranks better than the rest: Milwaukee’s Five O’Clock Steakhouse — according to the Food Network.

Five O’Clock Steakhouse is featured on the Food Network’s “50 States of Steakhouses.”

Bringing old-school, Northwoods “supper club vibes” to Milwaukee, the Food Network touts Five O’Clock Steakhouse’s signature filet mignon and 21-ounce bone-in ribeye.

The website reads in part:

“Milwaukee’s longest-running steakhouse, pays homage to those traditions with the style of service it’s offered since 1946: Servers take orders while diners are having a drink at the bar (don’t miss the signature Brandy Old Fashioned, considered the state’s unofficial drink), and when diners sit down, the table is set with a family-style salad; a relish tray with olives, onions, pickles, carrots and peppers; salad dressings; and warm sourdough bread and a honey bear.”

Have a taste for yourself. Five O’Clock Steakhouse is located at 2416 West State Street.

If you’d like to see how other states ranked their steakhouses, CLICK HERE.