Muskego police: Man with plow clears driveways, demands payment; puts snow back if they don’t pay up

MUSKEGO — Muskego police put out a warning to residents after a plow driver demanded payment for clearing snow from driveways.

According to a post on the Muskego Police Department Facebook page, the man is known to clear a driveway “or two” without asking, and then demand payment. If the person doesn’t pay up, officials say he plows the snow back in the driveway.

Wednesday, Jan. 24 police say the man demanded $25 from a 15-year-old in Champions Village.

The Facebook post was shared hundreds of times and prompted the driver to turn himself in to police.

Police warn residents to not let this “do-gooder” near your driveway.