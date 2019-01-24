National Peanut Butter Day! Nuttiest combinations Milwaukee chefs, baristas have come up with

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know today is National Peanut Butter Day? It is! And it turns out the rich and creamy ingredient is good on more than just bread. Brian Kramp ventured out to find the nuttiest combinations Milwaukee chefs, baristas and brewers have come up with using peanut butter.

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market's fresh ground honey roasted peanut butter. It goes good on a sandwich with jelly, it goes good with bananas, it goes good with celery, it goes good in cookies, it goes good on frozen vanilla custard and even straight up.

At the original Fuel Café in Riverwest (and Walker`s Point) they'll get your mouth watering and your heart racing with a latte called peanut butter cup.

It's probably about twenty years ago they came up with a couple new drinks. Milky Way, Peanut Butter Cup, Almond Boy...You can kind of see a theme. With Peanut Butter Cup, it's a mocha with peanut butter added to it. Hot or cold.

It`s a mix of peanut butter and chocolate blended with espresso and milk. Coffee never tasted this good!

But Fuel Café isn't the only place with drinkable peanut butter. Westallion Brewery in West Allis makes a peanut butter porter that`s quickly become their best selling beer.