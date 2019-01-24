× Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign needs your help to reach $3.8M goal

MILWAUKEE — The Red Kettle Campaign in Milwaukee County is nearing its goal. As of Jan. 24, the community has generously donated $3,559,921. The campaign goal is $3.8 million.

While The Salvation Army’s bell ringers stopped collecting donations on Dec. 24, 2018, the campaign will run until Jan. 31. Locally, 87 cents of every dollar raised is used to support programs and services in Milwaukee County.

Red Kettle Campaign donations support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County, including the Feed The Kids summer meals program, The Salvation Army Toy Shop, the Backpack and School Supplies Program, Coats for Kids, Christmas Family Feast, the Emergency Lodge and two food pantries.

How You Can Help: