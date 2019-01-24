× Snow removal operations finished in Milwaukee; parking on both sides of street resumes

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) officials said Thursday, Jan. 24 the “snow removal operations” have concluded. That means standard overnight and winter parking regulations are back in effect.

If your block is designated for two-sided overnight parking, you may resume parking on both sides of the street Thursday night.

DPW officials wanted to remind drivers, however, that winter parking rules are still in effect and that posted street signs takes precedence in all areas of the city. Please read the street signs on the block/in the neighborhood for winter parking instructions before your park. As not all winter parking rules are posted, residents should also check for parking restrictions at milwaukee.gov/winterregs.

Residents can also call (414) 286-CITY (-2489).

A valid overnight parking permit is required for any vehicle to park overnight on a city street. For information on parking permits, regulations and downloading the MKE Park app, go to milwaukee.gov/parking.

You can stay in the know ahead of any future DPW snow removal operations:

Sign up for Winter Parking Text Alerts and/or E-Notify email messages atmilwaukee.gov/mpw

Follow DPW on Facebook and Twitter – both @milwaukeedpw

Check the DPW website for snow information at www.city.milwaukee.gov/snow

Call (414) 286-CITY for information and assistance

DPW officials said over the weekend, 8,200 parking tickets were issued in the City of Milwaukee.