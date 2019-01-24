Stray dog found wearing jacket, collar and dragging leash being cared for at WHS

RACINE — A stray dog found wandering the streets in a jacket, collar and a dragging leash is being cared for at the Wisconsin Humane Society. The underweight, stray dog with overgrown, matter fur appeared to have been on his own for some time.

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), on Jan. 6 “Flynn” was found in the streets alone and terrified. His dragging leash got wrapped around his back leg, which caused a painful sore and made him limp. Flynn’s teeth were long overdue for a cleaning, his ears were filthy, appeared to be hard of hearing and cataracts limited his vision.

WHS officials treated Flynn, shaved him and worked to relieve his pain while searching for his family.

After weeks of looking, there was no luck finding his owner.

Thankfully, help from WHS turned Flynn’s life around.

“Once Flynn went into foster care to recover, his entire personality changed. He went from cowering in the corner to begging for snuggles and leaning in for massages from his foster mom,” the humane society said.

Flynn's treatments are costly, including medication, special food, dental procedure, grooming, vaccines, neuter, flea treatment, heartworm medication, and blood tests.