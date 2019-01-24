MILWAUKEE -- Since it's National Peanut Butter Day -- it's time to settle this debate once and for all. Rob says you can't taste the difference between generic and name brand peanut butter -- and Nicole disagrees. So, the whole crew does a blind taste test. Can they tell the difference?
Taste test: Can you taste the difference between generic or band name peanut butter?
-
National Peanut Butter Day! Nuttiest combinations Milwaukee chefs, baristas have come up with
-
Experimental treatment helps 2 out of 3 peanut allergy sufferers, study finds
-
Organic almond butter, peanut butter, tahini butter recalled due to potential listeria contamination
-
Still have family in town for the holidays? Some sweet treats for breakfast and brunch
-
Get saucy with your pork chops: The classy dinner recipe you can make in minutes
-
-
Just say ‘no’ to raw cookie dough, CDC says 🍪
-
Milwaukee Pretzel Company creates signature pretzel to celebrate Brewers’ postseason run
-
Reese’s created a machine to swap out all the Halloween treats you hate
-
North Carolina city bans classic Halloween candy because ‘no one likes them’
-
Give the gift of food: Some tasty gifts that are easy and inexpensive
-
-
‘Our hearts are with them:’ Volunteers package up baked cookies for troops serving overseas
-
Which snacks are worth splurging on? Registered dietitian weighs in
-
Zookeepers celebrate the 34th birthday of Snow Lilly at Milwaukee County Zoo