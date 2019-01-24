Wind chill advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Thurs. through noon Friday

Taste test: Can you taste the difference between generic or band name peanut butter?

Posted 10:41 am, January 24, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Since it's National Peanut Butter Day -- it's time to settle this debate once and for all. Rob says you can't taste the difference between generic and name brand peanut butter -- and Nicole disagrees. So, the whole crew does a blind taste test. Can they tell the difference?