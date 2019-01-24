‘Turning into ice:’ Bitterly cold temperatures to make parking difficult in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Another night of snow removal means another night of parking tickets in Milwaukee. Vehicles not on the odd side of the street Wednesday night, Jan. 23 faced a $40 fine. Now, there's a new concern.

DPW officials say the bitterly cold temperatures expected overnight "will likely result in icy conditions and snow embankments turning into ice." They asked that residents "please use caution and be patient as DPW crews face this additional challenge."

That means on streets where plows were unable to remove snow due to illegally parked vehicles -- piles of snow remain. Cars already struggling to make it out of their spaces may have an even harder time in the days ahead.

Over 6,000 citations have been issued since Saturday, at $40 a piece, for a total of $246,000 -- after two significant snowstorms.

Garbage/recycling pickup is set to resume Thursday, Jan. 24, officials said. Residents who had garbage or recycling containers normally scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday are to place their containers to the curb Thursday until they have been picked No garbage/recycling collection will take place Wednesday. Severe cold temperatures forecast for Friday may result in limited collection on Friday.