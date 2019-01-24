Wood County officials seek info after hundreds of tires dumped in Babcock

WOOD COUNTY — The DNR and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after roughly 500 to 1,000 tires were dumped off of Ingram Road near State Highway 173 in the City of Babcock. It happened between the hours of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22 and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Officials say the suspects likely used a truck and trailer to transport the tires to Ingram Road — where they then threw the tires in the ditch and along the road.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact the WI DNR Hotline via call or text at 1-800-847-9367.

The Wood County Crime Stoppers have a new app to help solve and report crime in our community. The new app, P3, can be downloaded for free onto your phone or used online at http://p3tips.com/index.htm or you can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-325-STOP (7867).