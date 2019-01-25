Dodge County Sheriff seeks public’s help in search for escaped inmate Paul Digangi, Jr.

JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Paul Digangi, Jr., a Dodge County Jail inmate who didn’t return to the facility after a pre-approved work shift on Friday, Jan. 25.

According to officials, Digangi has active warrants through Dodge County, Waukesha County and the Department of Corrections. His last known address is 516 E. Main St. in Watertown, and he’s been known to frequent an address on Dakota St. in Watertown.

Digangi, 32, was serving a 360-day Huber sentence at the Dodge County Jail for domestic abuse-related intimidation of a victim. Anyone with information on Digangi’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726, or reach out to a local law enforcement agency.

“If you have information on the whereabouts of Digangi, please do not make contact with him,” said Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt in a news release. “Your safety is our priority, and we do not want the public placing themselves in harm’s way.”