Dog found abandoned in backpack along rural road

BOISE, Idaho — The West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell is asking for the public’s help in finding who was responsible for leaving a dog in a backpack along the side of a rural road.

On Tuesday, an unidentified citizen found the dog — a young female Terrier/Chihuahua mix -– and brought her to Animal Control officers, who then brought the dog to the Humane Society for emergency medical care.

“She was found freezing cold and in poor shape after being left outside for a prolonged amount of time and confined to a small space,” said WVHS spokesperson Kierra Larson.

Shelter staff have since named the dog “Zoe.” She is approximately three years old.

“Our vet is in process of ruling out medical options to provide her the best care. Zoe appears to have a right-side brain lesion. Many different things could cause that — and overall the prognosis of Zoe’s status is very guarded,” Larson said.

“We are hoping for improvement within the next 48-72 hours. There are some immune-mediated conditions that affect small breed dogs (which) can cause inflammation in the brain and can carry a poor prognosis. We do want to highlight that Zoe has no evidence of trauma,” she added.

The person or persons who abandoned the dog could face animal cruelty charges.