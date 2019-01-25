For many, deep freeze is inescapable; ‘There are people that have to be out and about’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Going out in the bitterly cold weather is unavoidable for many people.

At R/C Towing and Automotive, the phone lines are busy with calls coming in from drivers in need.

"It's been very busy. Phones ringing non-stop," said Cory Carrigan.

As the mercury steadily drops, the need for their services rises.

"We are doing various services as far as jump starts, winch outs and towing services," Carrigan said.

Carrigan said the snow and bitter cold have been good for his team.

"It is the Super Bowl of towing right now," Carrigan said.

For many, this deep freeze is inescapable. At 52nd and Capitol Drive, a crew braved the bitter cold to fix a downed light pole.

"There are people that have to be out and about today." said Capt. Dan Tyk of the North Shore Fire and Rescue.

For North Shore firefighters, staying "weather aware" is top priority as the call come in.

"Crews come prepared with extra layers. Usually, they're bringing extra hoods, extra pairs of socks," Tyk said.

Some are finding joy in the plunging temperatures.

"I just get dressed adequately for that. Just like many layers," said Adrien Zitoun.

Layered up and on the move at Red Arrow Park, Zitoun is prepared for what it to come.

"I just wanted to enjoy the sun. I think the sun makes a big difference in the cold," Zitoun said.

Everyone FOX6 News talked with on Friday stressed the importance of layering up to avoid frostbite. It is a lesson they plan to live by as the temperatures dive.