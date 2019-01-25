Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in SE Wisconsin
Future Forecaster: Meet 8-year-old Chace from Greenfield

Posted 8:00 am, January 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:46AM, January 25, 2019

He wanted to be a Future Forecaster — and that’s exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping him accomplish. Meet 8-year-old Chace Rick from Greenfield.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

