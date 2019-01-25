× Marcus Theaters offering free hot chocolate for all moviegoers on Jan. 25

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Theaters is heating things up with free hot chocolate for all moviegoers Friday, Jan. 25. The offer is valid at all Milwaukee-area locations.

With many schools out and $6 Young at Heart pricing in effect until 5:30 p.m. for seniors ages 60 and over, catching a movie is the perfect way to warm up.

According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, highs stay in the single digits Friday – reaching around 4° – with partly cloudy skies. We’re back to the negatives overnight.