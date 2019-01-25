× MPD seeks to ID burglary suspects who posed as water works employees

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted for a residential burglary on the city’s northwest side.

Three suspects went to a home near 89th and Townsend around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8 pretending to be members of the water company. Officials say the suspects asked to enter the victims’ basement to look at the water system and were allowed in. Suspect 1 stayed in the living room, suspect 2 went into the basement to check the water system and suspect 3 is believed to have gone into the victim’s bedroom — stealing jewelry and a substantial amount of money.

The suspects left and drove away in a newer white 4 door sedan (similar to a station wagon) with lightly tinted windows.

Suspect descriptions

Suspect 1 is described as a male, black, 5’8″ tall, last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.

Suspect 2 is described as a male, white, 65 to 70 years of age, medium build, last seen wearing a light blue jack and blue jeans.

Suspect 3 is described as a male, white, 65 years of age, with blue eyes and black slick hair, last seen wearing, blue slacks, and a black jacket.

This burglary is similar to the residential burglary that occurred on Monday, Jan. 21 near 30th and Lincoln on Milwaukee’s south side. The suspect in that burglary also posed as a waterworks employee.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 414-935-7360.

If you are unsure if an individual at your residence is posing as a Milwaukee Water Works employee, you are urged to call Milwaukee Water Works at 414-286-2830 for verification.

