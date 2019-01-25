‘Top Chef’ contestant Fatima Ali dies after battle with cancer

A contestant on the hit show Top Chef has passed away after a battle with cancer.

According to a tweet from Top Chef, 29-year-old Fatima Ali “lost her courageous battle with cancer.”

The tweet reads as follows:

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news that Fatima Ali lost her courageous battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with her family at this time. People not only fell in love with her cooking, but fell in love with her personality and heart.”