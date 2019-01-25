‘Top Chef’ contestant Fatima Ali dies after battle with cancer

A contestant on the hit show Top Chef has passed away after a battle with cancer.
I know it’s been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why. I’m sick and unfortunately I’m getting sicker. Right now all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple. I hope, because a wish is putting on too much responsibility on the other, that you will somehow find forgiveness in your big heart for whenever I must have hurt you. I thank you a million times over for when you have given me joy. I’ll try to keep everyone updated the best that I possibly can.
According to a tweet from Top Chef, 29-year-old Fatima Ali “lost her courageous battle with cancer.”
The tweet reads as follows:
“We are deeply saddened to hear the news that Fatima Ali lost her courageous battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with her family at this time. People not only fell in love with her cooking, but fell in love with her personality and heart.”