Turkey’s $200 million abandoned ghost town — Burj Al Babas

Posted 3:19 pm, January 25, 2019, by

TURKEY — Picture the scene: rows of identical, palatial turreted buildings, surrounded by rolling hills and woodland.

No, this isn’t the beginning to the latest Disney movie — it’s more eerie than that: all of these Gothic-style buildings lie empty, forming an ethereal, abandoned ghost town.

Burj Al Babas is a $200 million housing development, located near Mudurnu, in northwestern Turkey, roughly midway between Istanbul and Ankara.

When the developers, Sarot Property Group, fell into recession-fueled financial difficulty in 2018, the hundreds of castle-style villas were abandoned, mid-construction, the AFP news agency reported.

Burj Al Babas has been under construction since 2014, with each chateau reportedly on the market for between $400,000-$500,000.

Abandoned palaces

Some were sold, but many investors have since pulled out.

Developers the Sarot Property Group faced financial troubles in 2018 and construction on these unusual properties ground to a halt.

“Some of the sales had to be canceled,” Sarot’s deputy chairman, Mezher Yerdelen, told AFP.

The developers stipulated that no modification would be allowed to building exteriors — which explains the identical nature of each property.

There were also plans to build a shopping center, Turkish baths, cinemas and sporting facilities.