West Allis father sentenced to 15 years in prison in daughter's overdose death

WEST ALLIS — A West Allis father charged in the drug overdose death of his 18-month-old baby girl will spend 15 years in prison. His sentencing hearing was held on Friday, Jan. 25.

Robert Gibson’s daughter died on July 28, at a home in near 88th and Maple in West Allis.

Investigators determined she died after ingesting Percocet pills that were left lying around the house.

A review of Gibson’s text messages revealed he used Suboxone, Xanax and Percocets, and the day before the baby’s death, he set up a deal to purchase 20 Perocet pills at TJ Maxx at 76th and Coldspring.

Gibson pleaded guilty in the case.