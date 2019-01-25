× West Bend police: 14-year-old boy posted ‘vague threats’ on social media directed at other students

WEST BEND — West Bend police say a 14-year-old student was taken into custody after officials say he “posted some vague threats on social media directed at other students at the high schools.”

The posts were made on Thursday, Jan. 24. Police identified the student — and with the help of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, took the boy into custody for disorderly conduct. Officials say the teen has been referred him to juvenile authorities. He has also been suspended from school.

In a West Bend Police Department Facebook post, officials offered this statement:

“The Police Department again reminds students to be aware of the consequences of any words or actions they say or do that are perceived as threats. We also remind parents to regularly review their children’s social media.”