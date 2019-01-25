× You can now buy used tissues for $80

Want to fight off the flu without pills and needles? Try a used tissue.

That’s right, the company “Vaev” is selling tissues with sneezes already in them.

They don’t come cheap; selling for $80 online.

The company suggests a tissue that’s already been used may help you fend off illnesses.

Adding it “works hand in hand with the human body to keep your immune system feeling like your immune system.”

A wacky idea? Maybe, but turns out more people may be interested int hem than you may think. The unique item is currently sold out.