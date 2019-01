× 27-year-old shot near 33rd and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old man is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after being struck near 33rd and Meinecke early morning Saturday, Jan. 26.

According to officials, the man was shot by unknown suspects around 2 a.m. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking suspects and a motive.