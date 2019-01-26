Brewers team up with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin to host ‘Build-A-Bear Workshop’ for 25 kids

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers players on Saturday, Jan. 26 teamed up with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin for a “Build-A-Bear Workshop.”

Twenty-five “Wish” kids were able to create their own furry friends during the workshop at the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel, attended by Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser, Brent Suter, Eric Thames, Taylor Williams and Brandon Woodruff.

According to a post on the Brewers blog, the kids dressed their creations in baseball apparel and took part in the “heart ceremony” and birth certificate distribution.

A lunch followed the workshop.

