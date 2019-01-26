No injuries after car fire in parking structure at Froedtert Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- No one was hurt when a vehicle caught fire in a parking structure at Froedtert Hospital Saturday, Jan. 26.

Wauwatosa firefighters responded and extinguished the fire. The cause is under investigation.

FOX6 News was on scene amid the heavy law enforcement presence and smoke.

This happened one day after a 33-year-old woman was found trapped and frozen under a vehicle in a parking structure at the hospital. That woman was later pronounced dead, and a 27-year-old man was arrested, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO officials said deputies were dispatched to the parking structure around 3:45 a.m. on Friday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found an unconscious woman trapped under a vehicle. She was bleeding from the head. Officials said the woman had a weak pulse and was frozen to the ground. The vehicle was crashed into a wall of the parking structure and had some damage. There were no occupants.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department responded and began attempting to free the woman. She was transported to the hospital -- where she was pronounced dead at 4:21 a.m.

Around 9 a.m., the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office received a call about an individual at a day reporting center near 37th and Wisconsin that appeared to have been involved in some kind of incident. Sheriff Earnell Lucas told reporters squads responded to that location and took into custody a 27-year-old man.

The investigation is ongoing.