× Milwaukee County deputy sheriff hospitalized after accident

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County deputy sheriff is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning, Jan. 26.

According to officials, the deputy sheriff was conducting a crash investigation on southbound Wisconsin Highway 175 around 8:09 a.m. A vehicle traveling southbound struck a second vehicle, injuring the deputy.

The deputy sheriff was transported to the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center for treatment. Milwaukee police will determine what, if any, charges are appropriate for the incident.