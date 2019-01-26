× Police: Man made teenage girl use meth before sexually assaulting her

PROVO, Utah — Police arrested a 51-year-old man Thursday, Jan.24, after he reportedly made a teenage girl use methamphetamine and then sexually assaulted her.

David Huey was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of one count of first-degree felony rape, two counts of first-degree felony forcible sodomy, six counts of first-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and two counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.

According to prosecutors, the teenage girl went to Huey’s home to stay and work with him for several days this month, according to a police report. During that time, Huey reportedly offered her meth and had her use it multiple times a day for six days.

Huey also made her sleep in his bed, and made her sleep naked for at least one night. He reportedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. The girl reportedly was scared of Huey during the sexual advances and said she was impaired due to the meth use, prosecutors said.

Huey denied the sexual assault allegations to one of the girl’s family members, prosecutors said, but indicated they had used meth together. A drug screening at a hospital tested positive for amphetamines.

The home is considered a drug-free zone because of the girl’s age, according to police.