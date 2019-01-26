× Police respond to shooting near 33rd and Silver Spring; victim seriously hurt after crash

MILWAUKEE — Police on Friday night, Jan. 25, around 8:15 p.m., were dispatched to the area near 33rd and Silver Spring Drive for a shooting, and found a man had been involved in a crash involving a single vehicle.

Police said the victim, a 28-year-old West Allis man, was found near 21st and Silver Spring with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are seeking a motive and suspects.