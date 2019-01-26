Police seek driver of Mercedes, accused of firing shot that went through 3-year-old boy’s car seat

DETROIT — Michigan State Police have released video of a suspect vehicle in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy on the Southfield Freeway Thursday, Jan. 24.

The car is a 2014 to 2016 four-door Mercedes, silver in color. No other information is known about the vehicle.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on the northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway near Joy Road on the city’s west side.

Christian “CJ” Miller was in the back seat of his godmother’s SUV when it happened. Michigan State Police said the man driving the Mercedes fired the shot that hit the back door and went through CJ’s car seat.

The only description police offered of the shooter was that he’s a light-skinned man.

The bullet struck Christian in the shoulder. He was rushed to Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call Michigan State Police at 734-368-8290. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP and remain anonymous and receive a cash reward. Crime Stoppers does not wait for a conviction to pay out the reward money.