× Prosecutors: Guardians arrested for child neglect after 11-year-old walked miles for help

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Court records show an 11-year-old boy walked from his home in Owasso, Oklahoma to Claremore, Oklahoma, a nearly 17-mile trip, to call for help after his legal guardians neglected him and another child living at the home.

According to the court records, Rogers County sheriff’s deputies were contacted on Jan. 20 after the child showed up at Casey’s General Store in Claremore after walking from his home in Owasso.

Deputies said they took the child back to his home, and made contact with his legal guardians, Charles and Angel January, who said they didn’t know the child was missing.

The deputies said the home was unfit for the 11-year-old and the other child, 14, and they called the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

The children were released to their grandparents, and Charles and Angel January were arrested for child neglect, according to the court records.