Watch: Pipe bursts at Cheesecake Factory restaurant at Mayfair Mall, prompting closure

WAUWATOSA — The Cheesecake Factory restaurant was closed Saturday, Jan. 26 after a pipe burst inside.

A manager at the restaurant confirmed the incident for FOX6 News, and said they hoped to be open by dinnertime on Saturday. FOX6 News checked in around 5:30 p.m., and the restaurant had not reopened.

No further details were released, including whether the incident may have been related to the cold temperatures.

The below video is courtesy Antonio Bertoni:

