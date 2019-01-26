× Woman arrested after driving drunk, hitting Dodge County Sheriff squad car

BEAVER DAM — A 46-year-old woman is being held at the Dodge County Detention Facility after driving drunk and hitting a marked Dodge County Sheriff’s Office squad car early morning Saturday, Jan. 26.

According to officials, a Dodge County deputy was helping a disabled semi-tractor trailer that was blocking the left turn lane on N. Spring St. at CTH B. A car heading north on Spring St. struck the deputy’s vehicle from behind while the deputy was inside the squad car.

The driver, a 46-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics. The deputy was uninjured, and both cars suffered moderate damages.

Investigators discovered the woman was driving while intoxicated, and she was arrested for operating while intoxicated and inattentive driving. She was transported to the Dodge County Detention Facility and was placed on a 12-hour hold for the OWI.

The crash is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol.