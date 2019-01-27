Milwaukee Public Schools closed Monday due to winter storm

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Monday, January 28 due inclement weather.

All schools and district offices will be closed, as well as all district after school, recreation and athletic programs and events.

A winter storm warning takes effect at 9 p.m. Sunday for all of southeast Wisconsin. The FOX6 Weather Experts say we could see 6-12 inches of snow before the storm moves out by Monday night.

