Brewers On Deck helps hype up Brew Crew fans for the upcoming season

MILWAUKEE -- As of Sunday, Jan. 27, opening day for the Milwaukee Brewers is only 60 days away. Even though that may seem like an eternity from now, the magic of summer baseball games was brought inside to the Wisconsin Center for Brewers On Deck, an annual event celebrating the Brew Crew during their off-season.

About Brewers On Deck (website)

Without Brewers Baseball, the winter can feel long and uneventful. But fear not: you can get your annual offseason Brew Crew fix when Brewers On Deck returns to Milwaukee on Sunday, January 27!

Join the Brewers for their annual Winter Fan Fest at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee, where you can find all of your favorite players, coaches, alumni, front office personnel and broadcasters. As always, Brewers On Deck will feature a wide array of awesome experiences for the whole family - including meet and greets, photo opportunities, autograph sessions, kids' clinics, interactive games and activities, and a whole lot more!