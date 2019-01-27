× ‘Everyone is a baseball fan:’ Brewers On Deck sells out for first time ever ⚾

MILWAUKEE — On Sunday, Jan. 27, Brewers fans from all over the state came to the Wisconsin Center for Brewers on Deck. It was the first time in history the event sold out.

“Milwaukee fans have always been loyal fans, no matter what,” said Mike Krebs, Beaver Dam.

More than 14,000 baseball fanatics piled into the Wisconsin Center for the annual Brewers celebration.

“I’m so excited to be so close to the players,” said Kelly Nowak, Appleton.

The winter festival hyped up fans for the season, with opportunities to get player autographs, buy some Brewers merchandise and check out memorabilia from the Brewers museum.

“It’s a lot of fun, a lot of adrenaline,” said Ryan Druyer, New Berlin. “I love it.”

Some fans were so excited, they lined up outside — facing the subzero temperatures just to be one of the first in line.

“Feet are very cold but to me, it’s worth it,” said Druyer. “6:15 in the morning, we waited outside for a little waiting to get in.”

Tickets for the event went on sale in September, but with the Brewers’ success last year, it was a home run — the first sell-out ever.

“This holiday season, we really noticed the spike in ticket sales, and we thought, you know what? This is really something,” said Aleta Mercer, VP Broadcasting.

With spring training right around the corner, these baseball lovers can’t wait for what the 2019 season has in store.

“Baseball reaches every generation, so it doesn’t surprise me because everyone is a baseball fan.” said Nowak. “World series would be great!”

Fans at the event said they hope Brewers on Deck’s success is setting the tone for the season ahead.