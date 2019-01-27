Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin
Winter storm warning for all of SE Wisconsin from 9 p.m. Sunday – 6 p.m. Monday

Major airlines at Mitchell Airport offer travel waivers during winter storm Jan. 27-28

Posted 5:39 pm, January 27, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Some of the major airlines at General Mitchell International Airport were set to issue travel waivers, with a major winter storm set to impact southeast Wisconsin beginning Sunday night, Jan. 27. A winter storm warning was set to take effect at 9 p.m. Sunday, through 6 p.m. Monday for all of southeast Wisconsin, with 7-14 inches of snow possible.

CLICK HERE to monitor potential delays or cancellations at Mitchell Airport.