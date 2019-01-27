× Major airlines at Mitchell Airport offer travel waivers during winter storm Jan. 27-28

MILWAUKEE — Some of the major airlines at General Mitchell International Airport were set to issue travel waivers, with a major winter storm set to impact southeast Wisconsin beginning Sunday night, Jan. 27. A winter storm warning was set to take effect at 9 p.m. Sunday, through 6 p.m. Monday for all of southeast Wisconsin, with 7-14 inches of snow possible.

American Airlines: No fee to change a flight on Jan. 27 and 28

Delta Airlines: Travel waivers available Jan. 27 and 28

Frontier Airlines: Limited changes allowed on Jan. 28

Southwest Airlines: Rebooking allowed for flights on Jan. 27 and 28

United Airlines: Travel waivers available for Jan. 28

CLICK HERE to monitor potential delays or cancellations at Mitchell Airport.