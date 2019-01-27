× Oconomowoc man arrested for 4th OWI offense after vehicle found in ditch in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — An Oconomowoc man was arrested for his fourth OWI offense on Saturday, Jan. 26, after his vehicle was found in the ditch on County Highway F near Allen Road in Jefferson County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a trooper responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch. The driver told someone who stopped to help that he had been drinking and needed help, before walking away from the vehicle, towards a barn in the area. The person who stopped to help offered a description of the driver, as the State Patrol learned the driver had been picked up and taken to a bar in the area.

The trooper and a deputy located the registered owner of the vehicle, who matched the description of the driver, and according to the State Patrol, he showed signs of impairment and refused field sobriety tests. A warrant was obtained for a blood draw, and the driver was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on felony OWI, fourth offense charges.