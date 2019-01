× Police, medical examiner investigating shooting near 62nd and Fond Du Lac

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early morning Sunday, Jan. 27 near 62nd and Fond Du Lac.

According to officials, one victim was shot around 2 a.m. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene, and the victim’s status is unknown at this time.

Police could not confirm whether or not the shooting was connected to the nearby Diamond Inn Motel.