Snow emergency: Milwaukee County circuit courts, government closed Monday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele declared a snow emergency for Milwaukee County employees from 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 through 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28 based on the National Weather Service’s winter storm warning and expected hazardous weather conditions.

According to a news release from County Executive Abele’s office, Milwaukee County circuit courts and Milwaukee County government will be closed on Monday for the safety of employees and the public. All non-essential personnel are not to report to work.

The plan is to resume normal operations Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 8 a.m. All employees are asked to report to work as usual on Tuesday.

According to the release, the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management is closely monitoring the weather conditions and will continue to update personnel on additional closures and hazards.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee County Department of Transportation staff will be out at full capacity, salting and plowing the freeway and Milwaukee County roadways for the duration of the storm. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office will continue to patrol freeways and Milwaukee County roadways. They will continue to keep roads in the safest possible conditions, but residents are urged to stay off the roads.

Milwaukee County Transit Services buses are expected to be running as scheduled, though weather-related delays may be possible, depending on travel conditions. Riders are encouraged to check HERE for the latest information, the release said.

After the snow, more bitterly cold air is expected to move in, with potential record-breaking cold on Wednesday, according to the FOX6 Weather Experts. The release said Milwaukee County officials anticipate that a decision on whether Milwaukee County will close on Wednesday will be communicated by 9 a.m. Tuesday HERE and HERE, and on Milwaukee County’s social media channels.

Residents needing emergency shelter are urged to call 211 for resources.

