Winter weather emergency: Waukesha County Courthouse, non-essential offices closed Monday

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow declared a winter weather emergency from 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 until 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28 due to anticipated heavy snow and hazardous road conditions.

All non-essential Waukesha County offices will be closed all day Monday, Jan. 28.

As part of this closure, the Waukesha County Courthouse will be closed and all court matters will be rescheduled. County offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 8 a.m.

“Closing county offices will keep residents and employees off of the roads which will not only help prevent the risk of accidents for them, fewer cars on the roads will help our Department of Public Works crews clear snow more quickly and efficiently,” said Farrow in a news release.

All 24-hour operations, such as Waukesha County Communications, the Waukesha County Jail, Waukesha County Mental Health and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department are not affected by the closure and will maintain their regular schedule.

A winter storm warning takes effect at 9 p.m. Sunday, and continues until 6 p.m. Monday for all of southeast Wisconsin. The FOX6 Weather Experts say we could see 6-12 inches of snow.

