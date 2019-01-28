Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin
29-year-old man injured in snowmobile accident in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A 29-year-old Milwaukee County resident was transported to the hospital Saturday, Jan. 26 following a snowmobile accident in the Town of Norway. It happened around 8:12 p.m. on a marked snowmobile trail.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, two snowmobilers were riding the trail when they hit a dip — and of the riders close control. This rider, a 29-year-old Milwaukee County resident, is believed to have a broken leg.

Tichigan and Wind Lake Fire Departments responded, and the patient was transported to Ascension Hospital – Franklin Campus.