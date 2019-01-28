After ‘no snow in December,’ Sheboygan gets 15 inches, making shoveling a challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN -- As snow fell in southeast Wisconsin Monday, Jan. 28, prompting a winter storm warning, Sheboygan County and Ozaukee County were among the hardest hit. Snow emergencies were declared, and there were impressive snow totals. The snow continued into the early evening Monday, and roads were a mess. Meanwhile, giant snow piles formed, as several more inches of snow fell on top of snow already on the ground.

FOX6 News found a vehicle graveyard along I-43 on the way to Sheboygan.

Kelly Dicker was trying to tackle her driveway.

"We woke up to not being able to get out the front door. Now I'm out here for the third time," said Dicker.

She and her 16-year-old son Logan took turns shoveling, with a quick measurement showing some of the highest totals in the state.

"Can we get a trip to California or something for this?" said Dicker.

We couldn't do that, but we did follow a tractor to Florida Avenue. Jose Raul Morales grew up in Juarez, Mexico, but after two and a half decades in the Badger State, he considers himself a Wisconsinite through and through.

"A big surprise because no snow in December. Right now it's pretty good," said Morales.

His neighbors said it had been awhile since snow piled so high in town.

The Kennedy family took 1-year-old Nolan for a spin, knowing there likely wouldn't be any outdoor playtime in the days ahead, with bitter cold setting in.

"I'll take this any day over what's coming (Tuesday) and Wednesday and Thursday. -25? No thank you," they said.

By evening, the sun had gone down, but not the work. Jouko Salko and his family cleared their pavement by hand.

"Just got home, and kids jumped in to help," said Salko.

Many were racing to clear the snow before the bitterly cold temperatures led to icy conditions.