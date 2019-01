× Amtrak cancels some trains on Hiawatha line due to extreme winter weather

MILWAUKEE — Amtrak is cancelling some trains on its Hiawatha line (between Milwaukee and Chicago) from Tuesday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Jan. 31 — because the predicted extreme winter weather is anticipated to reduce travel needs.

These are the trains that are already canceled:

Train 329: Departs Chicago Union Station 6:10am – CANCELED Tues-Thurs

Train 332: Departs Milwaukee Intermodal Station 8:05am – CANCELED Tues-Thurs

Train 333: Departs Chicago Union Station 11:05am – CANCELED Tues-Thurs

Train 336: Departs Milwaukee Intermodal Station 1:05pm – CANCELED Tues-Thurs

Train 337: Departs Chicago Union Station 3:15pm – CANCELED Tues-Thurs

Train 340: Departs Milwaukee Intermodal Station 5:45pm – CANCELED Tues-Thurs

All other trains are scheduled to run as normal.