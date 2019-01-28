× “Be cautious:’ Racine Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to over a dozen vehicles in ditches

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to allow extra time for travel and to be cautious. This, after the sheriff’s office has responded to over one dozen vehicles in the ditch overnight and made an arrested for a person operating while intoxicated.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office is also investigating a property damage accident involving a plow truck in the Burlington area. No injuries were reported as a result of this accident and damage to the vehicles are minimal.

“Our office would like to remind motorists to allow extra time for travel and be cautious when encountering snow plows, law enforcement vehicles, and other emergency vehicles during this storm. Please slow down, move over if able, and be alert to their activities,” said the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.