RENO, Nev. -- A resident of Reno, Nevada was shocked to see a bear take a package from her porch. The "crime" was all captured by a Ring video camera.

The bear approached the front porch of the home, sniffed around the package and the Christmas decorations. Then it just grabbed the package with its mouth -- and just walked away.

It was the camera's motion sensing technology that initiated the recording. Wild!