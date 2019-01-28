× DPW: Over 200 plows deployed Monday morning to tackle snowy conditions

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is geared up to handle the snow affecting southern Wisconsin Monday, Jan. 28.

The DPW says they have deployed 213 pieces of equipment to handle the main and side streets. Plowing began at 1 a.m. with salting prior to that.

“With severity of this winter storm this will be a challenging cleanup. Even with all our equipment and personnel tackling this it will be difficult, if not impossible, to stay ahead of the storm in our effort to the clear the streets,” said Milwaukee DPW officials.

Garbage and recycling collections are suspended Monday, Jan. 28 through Wednesday, Jan 30 as DPW Sanitation employees will be deployed actively working to clear snow. Collections will resume tentatively Thursday, Jan 31.

The FOX6 Weather Experts said we could see 7-14 inches of snow with the storm Sunday-Monday.

Meanwhile, officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies would be patrolling the Milwaukee County freeway system, assisting motorists and ensuring safety. They asked that everyone review the following information before hitting the road:

Remember that excessive speed and following too close contribute to crashes in winter weather. Reduce your speed to match road conditions. Double or even triple your following distance: instead of keeping two car lengths between you and the car in front of you, maintain a following distance of four or even six car lengths.

Wear your seatbelt. It's the law.

Make sure that your headlights are on.

Slow down and prepare to stop.

Four-wheel drive may help get your vehicle moving, but it doesn't help you slow down or stop. If you are in a ditch: Turn on your hazard lights, remain in your vehicle, and call 911.

If you are in a crash and your vehicle is still drivable: It's safer to drive off the freeway to the nearest available exit. Once you have removed your vehicle from the freeway, call 911 or MCSO's non-emergency number, 414-278-4788.

If you are in a crash and your vehicle is not movable, or you are injured: Turn on your hazard lights, remain in your vehicle with your seatbelt on, and call 911.

If you are in a crash, your vehicle is movable, and you are not injured: You may self-report a crash using our online reporting system within 24 hours of the incident. CLICK HERE, and under the Quick Links header, click "Report a Crash or Accident."

Additional temporary locations to report accidents: Milwaukee Criminal Justice Facility (lobby), the Patrol Substation on Watertown Plank Road, and the Airport Substation at General Mitchell International Airport.

